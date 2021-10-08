No fighting outside the ring: Glasgow seeks resolution over Sea Lots boxing

Promoter Randy Glasgow - AYANNA KINSALE

PROMOTER Randy Glasgow wants good sense to prevail concerning all parties involved in the Sea Lots boxing initiative. Glasgow said Trinidad and Tobago is now facing a turbulent time with covid19 and wants to avoid getting into a fight outside the ring with other promoters and participants.

The Sea Lots boxing community has received publicity over the past few weeks as videos of amateur boxers squaring off in makeshift rings have made rounds on social media.

A bout is being planned which will feature soca artiste Swappi (Marvin Davis) and fellow entertainer Trinidad Killa (Kern Joseph). Both men grew up in East Port of Spain.

Lawyers representing the Sea Lots boxing community said legal options are being considered following Glasgow’s failure to withdraw his statements about the boxing initiative.

On Thursday, one of the lawyers representing the Sea Lots boxing community, along with Swappi and Trinidad Killa, told Newsday, “(We are) still pursuing advice relative to a legal course of regress. In the absence of a full retraction by Randy Glasgow, the Sea Lots community together with the artistes, are currently pursuing legal avenues of regress.”

On Wednesday, a statement by the lawyers said Glasgow had no authority to speak on the initiative. In two TT Guardian articles earlier this week, Glasgow spoke about the Swappi-Trinidad Killa fight. It included details that Glasgow is aiming to get the bout streamed for the TT and Caribbean audience living in the US.

Glasgow told Newsday on Wednesday that no contractual agreements have been signed between himself and the Sea Lots boxing community, but “preliminary discussions” have been held.

The lawyers’ statement on Wednesday said Glasgow and Randy Glasgow Production (RGP) “have not at any time, been given the authorisation or authority to speak on behalf of the Sea Lots community, Trinidad Killa or Swappi.”

In Wednesday’s statement, the attorneys said they were thinking of their legal options, but asked Glasgow to withdraw his statements firstly.

On Thursday, Glasgow said, “everybody intentions were good.”

He said all those involved want the community to benefit.

“We have the community at heart, we are having discussions. I am certain whatever is the conclusion will be for the betterment of the community and everybody else…we are certain things are going to work itself out.

Glasgow said the country is at a stage where people must live in harmony. “Our country in a crisis, covid19 killing people. Our time and energy supposed to be better spent I think because people can’t get food, (people) losing their jobs and we fighting over whatever. It not making no sense. I am certain good sense will prevail and everything would work itself out.”

Concerning legal action against him, Glasgow said, “What will be, will be. We are not guilty of anything. I showed you all the conversations.”

Glasgow provided Newsday and other media with WhatsApp messages and voice notes between him and other organisers of the event including Swappi and Trinidad Killa.

Local boxing promoter Buxo Potts, who is part of the World Boxing Council (WBC), is supporting the Sea Lots boxing community through the WBC’s youth development programme.

Potts said he has been in dialogue with Glasgow. “I never had any problem with Randy Glasgow and that is my position.”

Potts said he spoke to Glasgow on Thursday.