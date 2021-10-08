Landslides, street flooding in Tobago after heavy rain on Friday

Pedestrians use umbrellas to shelter from the heavy rain on Friday while some walked through unbothered along Carrington Street, Scarborough. - David Reid

There were landslides, street flooding and fallen trees on Friday in Tobago as a result of bad weather across the island.

Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) director Allan Stewart told Newsday his team responded to eight incident reports before noon. Heavy rain from 5 am caused street flooding in the Canaan/ Bon Accord, Castara, Mason Hall, Roxborough and Black Rock areas. TEMA also received five landslide reports by 10 am.

Stewart said a house in Cradley Trace, just before Moriah, is on the verge of collapsing after a landside.“We are paying close attention to that resident to ensure we can mobilise a team if anything should occur.”He said TEMA was working alongside the Division of Infrastructure, Quarries, and the Environment to clear part of the Bloody Bay main road which was blocked by a major landslide.Up to 3 pm, Stewart said TEMA officials were still on site at Bloody Bay to remove the remaining debris.

The PTSC temporarily suspended its services to that area.

The division’s secretary Kwesi Des Vignes could not be reached for comment.

The Met Office issued a yellow-level adverse-weather alert from 10 am-6 pm on Friday morning because of the passage of a tropical wave. In a release, it said rainfall of varying intensity is expected over the next several hours.

It also said there up to a 70 per cent chance of intermittent heavy rain/showers and isolated thunderstorms, which can lead to street/flash flooding and localised ponding.It warned, “In the event of heavy showers/thunderstorms, gusty winds in excess of 45 km/hr may be experienced. Landslides/landslips are likely in areas so prone.”