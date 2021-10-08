Jordane Dookie fifth in ITF/COTECC tennis

Trinidad and Tobago tennis player Jordane Dookie. (FILE) - Angelo Marcelle

JORDANE Dookie and Cameron Wong finished sixth and seventh respectively at the International Tennis Federation/ Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation Master Under-14 tournament which concluded in Acapulco, Mexico on Thursday.

In the fifth place playoff, Dookie lost to Guatemalan Margaux Botran 3-6, 0-6 while Wong defeated Mexican Isabella Estrada 6-0, 6-1 in the seventh place playoff.

One round prior, both Trinidad and Tobago players were forced to square off against each other. Dookie however, emerged victorious with a 6-2, 7-6(5) result and thus progressed to the fifth place playoff.

This meant that Dookie would face the winner of the other match, Botran, while Wong locked horns with Estrada for seventh place.