Forms 1-3 students to return to school in 2 weeks

Minister of Education Nyan Gadsby-Dolly - Jeff Mayers

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said students of Forms 1-3 who are vaccinated will be allowed to return to physical school in the next two weeks, if all goes well.

She made these statements during her contribution to the budget debate on Friday.

She called on parents to have their children vaccinated and send them back to school, as this was best for them.