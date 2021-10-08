184 new covid19 cases, six deaths

There are 184 new cases of covid19, according to the Ministry of Health's covid19 update on Friday afternoon.

A media release from the ministry confirmed that the new cases were recorded from samples taken between October 4 and 7.

The update also reported that there are 4,224 active cases.

The ministry also noted ten new recorded cases of the delta variant, bringing the total number of cases in TT to 42.

There were also six new covid19 related deaths reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,536.

The new deaths were those of two elderly men, one elderly woman, two middle-aged women and a young woman all with comorbidities.

There are 269 covid19 patients in hospital.

It was also reported that 17 people were discharged from public health facilities.

There are 220 recovered community cases. These are people who tested positive for covid19 and placed in self-isolation but later met the discharge criteria and were released.

The release reported that as of Friday, 592,570 people had received their first dose of a vaccine from a two-dose regime, while 513,254 people had had their second dose and 23,563 people received a one-shot vaccine.