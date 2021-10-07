[UPDATE] Moruga man, WASA employee killed in separate shootings

A 20-year-old Moruga man was killed in Laventille on Thursday afternoon.

Police reported that at about 3.30pm Cpl Thomas and officers of the Port of Spain Task Force responded to a report of shooting at St John Streete.

There they met a 20-year-old woman who told them two masked men had come into her home and started shooting at her friend Seth Brown.

Brown, of Petit Cafe Road, was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The woman told police she had to grab her nine-month-old baby and flee from the gunmen.

In a separate killing, a 34-year-old Sangre Grande man was gunned down near his home on Thursday morning.

Police reports said Mitchell Dolland, who worked with the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), was killed a short distance from his home at Rose Avenue, Pine Settlement, Sangre Grande at about 10.30 am.

Police said Dolland, who had just come home from work, was approached by two gunmen. He ran off but his killers chased him, caught up with him a short distance and shot him.

No motive was given for either killing.

In an unrelated shooting incident, a Laventille man is now warded in hospital after he was shot in the face and hand.

Police reported that at about 6.10 am, PCs Valdez, Wallace, Caruth and Cummings responded to a report of shooting at La Resource Road, Laventille.

On arrival they found Daniel Prescott, 27 in an open yard. He had been shot in the right side of his face and right hand.

Prescott was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he remains in a stable but serious condition.