Trinidad and Tobago's Johnny Hamilton off the mark for Hawks in NBA preseason

In this photo taken on Monday, Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin drives to the basket as Atlanta Hawks Trinidadian centre Johnny Hamilton (24) defends during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game, in Miami. - (AP PHOTO)

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO basketballer Johnny Hamilton scored his first points for the Atlanta Hawks in NBA preseason action against Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

Hamilton, who grew up in Rio Claro, played nine minutes in a 99-96 defeat for the Hawks in a game played at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Hamilton scored two points and added two rebounds.

He also played for the Hawks in their first preseason match on Monday against Miami Heat. He did not score any points or grab any rebounds in the five minutes he played. Heat won 125-99.

Hamilton will be eager for more playing time in the Hawks third preseason game on Saturday against Memphis Grizzlies.

The NBA season tips off on October 19.