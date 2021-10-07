Trinidad and Tobago's Jameela McCarthy selected to pro-netball team in England

NATIONAL netballer Jameela McCarthy has been selected to represent the Saracens Mavericks in the Vitality Super League in the United Kingdom for the 2022 season.

This is her first pro contract and the 26-year-old is eager for a new challenge. The Vitality Super League is the biggest pro netball league in the UK with some of the globe’s top athletes involved with varying franchises.

McCarthy expressed elation with her selection and is anxious to get going on the European circuit. She will play a defensive role on the court and hopes this move can help develop her into a more all-around player and improve her overall gameplay.

“It’s a great day for netball in TT and for me. It shows that the sport is still alive, evolving and there is still opportunities within the sport. Netball is not highly profiled in TT, I’m not too sure why.

“But this shows that we can make a way of life through netball. I’m extremely happy and thankful for the opportunity to go to England to develop my skill and try to become the best netballer I could become for myself, my family and my country,” she said.

Before her journey to England, McCarthy takes up national duty with the senior team in Jamaica. The tri-series, which starts later this month, was pushed back from its original start date of October 9, after South Africa pulled out.

Luckily, the Jamaican men’s netball team have opted to join the competition which also features TT and Jamaica’s women’s team. The TT team departs en route on Wednesday.

After this tournament, McCarthy heads across to England to begin pre-season training with her new club. Previously, she played with TT Defence Force, UTT and Soul City on the domestic circuit.

While she has grown accustomed to the local style of play, McCarthy believes her journey will bring new elements to up her game.

“I have to push myself, come out of my comfort zone and be the best version of me. It’s not going to be easy, it’s going to be challenging. I have to remember where I came from and definitely where I’m heading.

“I’m too comfortable with the same style of play and coaching here. I want to try new things, use the opportunity and make the most of their equipment and facilities. So when I come back to Trinidad I can share my experience to help our national senior team,” she said.

McCarthy has been playing netball for the past 12 years and also served at the national Under-16 and Under-21 levels. She won multiple individual awards on the All Sectors Netball league circuit, made the All-Star team and has become a regular starter for the TT senior team.

She can play all positions – goal attack, goal shoot, goal defence and goal keep – for any team but prefers the defensive role.

The Vitality Super League jumps off in February.

McCarthy closed, “I am not scared or nervous and am ready to just get started. Heading to England, one of my goals is to also stay coachable. This is important for your game and development.”