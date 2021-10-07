St Barb's man crushed to death by own car

File photo.

A 26-year-old St Barb's man is dead after he was crushed by a car he was repairing near his home on Wednesday night.

Police said Shaquille McDonald was at his home at Sandy Trace, Laventille, at around 9.30 pm doing repairs under his white Nissan B14 car when it crushed him.

They said the car, which was on an incline, also appeared to drag him for a distance before stopping.

One of McDonald's relatives called out to him but did not get a response. On checking they saw he was pinned under the car.

Fire officers were called in, moved the car from McDonald and took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was declared dead an hour later, at 10.30 pm.

Investigators said they are continuing enquiries into what caused the car to crush McDonald as a jack did not appear to have been used.