San Juan teen goes missing again

Natasha Daniel. Photo courtesy TTPS

For the second time in less than a month, San Juan police are looking for 14-year-old Natasha Daniel.

A police release on Wednesday said she was last seen on October 5.

The release didn’t provide any further details of her disappearance.

She lives on Johnson Lane in Petit Bourg, San Juan.

Daniel was previously reported missing by her mother on September 14.

A police release at that time said Daniel is of mixed descent with a slim build.

She was found two weeks later on September 28 and had reportedly been staying at a friend’s house.

Anyone with information on Daniel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the San Juan Police Station at 665-5271/4294 or 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or contact any police station or report via the TTPS app.