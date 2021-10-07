Revitalising economy via creative industries

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: Creative industries are those based on individual creativity, skill and talent, and which have the potential to create wealth and jobs through the development or production of intellectual property.

Together they make an important contribution to our national wealth and global reputation. For example, within the creative industries exist a 2003 proposal for The House of Music capital project from the Artists Coalition of TT, to which Patriotic Energies and Technologies Ltd had enthusiastically expressed tremendous interests in 2020 toward its establishment.

The House of Music will be a modern multi-media museum of TT’s music that will include a recording plant. It will be located on Nelson Street in Port of Spain as a successor to the Christopher Brothers building which still exists and which was used as a recording studio and radio station in the past.

The House of Music project was chosen by the Inter-American Development Bank back then as the banner project for the sustainable cities initiative, featuring Port of Spain. The local partners for the implementation of the House of Music Capital project were the East Port-of-Spain Development Company Ltd, Citizens for Conservation, the East Port-of-Spain Council of Community Organisations and the Ministry of Planning.

Similarly, like the creative industries, the arts, culture and the community are all vital components in the “re-establishment” master plan highlighted by PM Dr Rowley in his address at the Spotlight on Urban Development in 2020.

He said the revitalisation master plan would seek private-public partnerships to promote residential, tourism, entertainment, recreational, commercial, educational and cultural activities in Port-of-Spain as “the City of Festivals.”

Therefore, Port-of-Spain could never become the City of Festivals without the established, pivotal input of the House of Music Capital project. And that project could never materialise without private-public participation.

PEDRO MULRAIN

via e-mail