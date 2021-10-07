Ferry sailing disruptions next Tuesday, Wednesday

The inter-island ferry APT James arrives at the Scarborough Port, Tobago. FILE PHOTO/JEFF MAYERS

There will be a disruption in the inter-island ferry service on October 12 and 13 to facilitate critical electrical work at the Port of Spain ferry terminal.In a release on Thursday, the Trinidad and Tobago Interisland Transportation Co (TTIT) said tickets for sailings will not be sold on these days owing to a temporary power outage which will result in limited operations.

Updates on the resumption of TTIT's services and completion of the electrical work will be available on its website and social media pages.

New schedule:

Passengers with tickets for the 3 pm sailing of the Galleons Passage from Port of Spain on Tuesday will be accommodated on the APT James’ 4 pm sailing.Passengers with tickets for the 6.30 am sailing of the Galleons Passage from Scarborough on Wednesday will be accommodated on the TT Spirit’s 4 pm sailing.Passengers with tickets for the 4 pm sailing of the APT James from Port of Spain on Wednesday will be accommodated on the TT Spirit’s 8 am sailing.