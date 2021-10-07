Dangerous sink hole

THE EDITOR: I would not write about this if I did not think it was life-threatening. There is a “sink hole” smack in the middle of the intersection of St Vincent and Oxford Streets, Port of Spain.

What makes it really dangerous is that it’s not huge and therefore not noticeable until you drive into it, but its depth appears to be infinite. It’s sure to burst tyres and damage rims and shocks. I urge the relevant authority to please attend to it before it gets worse.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook