'Check Yours Out' in fight against breast cancer

-

IN the ongoing fight against breast cancer, it is widely acknowledged and accepted that early detection goes a long way towards saving lives. That's the reason Sagicor is encouraging people to do regular self-examinations.

For this Breast Cancer Awareness month, also known as "Pinktober," the insurer is promoting this approach with its #CheckYoursOut campaign, which is aimed at bringing awareness towards the importance of screening for early detection, said a media release from Sagicor.

Sagicor's Ingrid Card, vice president, group marketing, communications and brand experience, urged both men and women to do monthly examinations particularly in the pandemic environment.

“Self-examination is a convenient, no-cost option for all women. If done on a regular basis and combined with regular physical exams by a medical professional, this approach can increase the probability of early detection, which has been proven to increase the rate of surviving the disease, Card said in the release.

“Self-examination is even more relevant today given the current environment we find ourselves in with the covid19 pandemic. We take this opportunity to remind both men and women that even during a pandemic, breast cancer is still a threat to both sexes, and it is therefore still important to do monthly self-examinations, and to visit your local Cancer Society for annual exams.”

In support of the campaign and its powerful message, Sagicor has launched the campaign across its operating territories.

Additionally, the company also produced a limited quantity of #CheckYoursOut T-shirts, proceeds from which will go towards breast-screening programmes across the Caribbean.