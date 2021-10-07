266 new covid19 cases, eight deaths

Photo courtesy CDC.

There have been 266 new cases of covid19, according to the Ministry of Health's 4 pm update on Thursday.

The update reported that the cases were from samples taken between October 3 and 6.

There are now 4,283 active cases.

It was also reported that there were eight new covid19-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,530.

The deaths were those of three elderly men, two elderly women, two middle-aged women and a teenage girl.

The update reported that 26 people were discharged from public health facilities and there are 147 new recovered community cases. Recovered community cases are people who tested positive for covid19 and were put in self-isolation at home but later met the discharge criteria and released.

As of Thursday afternoon 590,360 people had received their first dose of a two-dose vaccine. Some 508,351 people received their second dose of a vaccine, with 22,810 people receiving a single-dose vaccine.