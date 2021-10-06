Trinidad and Tobago women's coach quits before a ball kicked

Football coach James Thomas -

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO senior women's head coach James Thomas has resigned after just five months in charge.

A TT Football Association (TTFA) statement issued on Wednesday said, "James Thomas has resigned to take up a role at a club in the professional women’s league in the UK.

"The move, which will be formally confirmed by the club later this week, will see Thomas accept a multi-year contract."

Thomas was appointed coach in April and took up official duty when he arrived in June.

“This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. It’s disappointing because you have a fantastic group of players here,” said Thomas in TTFA's statement.

“This is an opportunity that came up for the third time and it was too difficult to turn down again."

Senior women’s national team assistant coach Charlie Mitchell will run the team’s training sessions while the TTFA explores its options to appoint a head coach to lead the team into the October 2021 international women’s football window, the Concacaf W Qualifiers versus Nicaragua (November 25) and Dominica, three days later.