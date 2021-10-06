Tobago's active covid19 cases now 362

File photo: Aerial shot of the Scarborough Esplanade, Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

The number of active covid19 cases in Tobago has dropped to 362.

The island reported 11 new cases overnight, however.

Tobago’s covid19 death toll stands at 88.

In a statement on Tuesday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported there are now 31 patients in state isolation, 325 in home isolation and six in the ICU. Fifty-five patients have been discharged.

The division said to date, a total of 15,202 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that number, 2,911 tested positive. There are 2,461 recovered patients.

To date, 21,187 people have been partially vaccinated and 18,310 are fully vaccinated.