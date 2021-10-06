Tobago reports first delta case

File photo by David Reid

Six new delta variant cases have been detected in Trinidad and Tobago, including the first reported case in Tobago.

This brings the number of detected delta cases to 32.

CMO Dr Roshan Parasram made the announcement during Wednesday’s covid19 media update by the Health Ministry.

He said of the five new cases in Trinidad, two were in St George West, one in St George Central, one in St Andrew/St David and one in County Victoria.

He said data was being collected on the cases by the relevant County Medical Officers of Health and the appropriate protocols were being put in place.