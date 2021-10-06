THA election: Tobago returns to the polls December 6

The Scarborough Esplanade, Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. FILE PHOTO -

Tobagonians will return to the polls on December 6 to break the January 25 six-six deadlock between the People’s National Movement and the Progressive Democratic Patriots.

Chief Secretary for the Tobago House of Assembly Ancil Dennis announced the new election date on Wednesday during a post Executive Council media briefing.

Dennis said, "I am looking forward to this and I am quite happy and relieved that we can finally go to the polls."

Last month, the Election and Boundaries Commission (EBC) order increasing the number of electoral districts from 12 to 15 was passed in Parliament by a simple majority.

Parties have already begun their election campaigning and internal screening of candidates.

The election is set to be a three-horse race with the former PNM official Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus launching the Innovative Democratic Alliance.Tsoiafatt Angus said the party will contest all 15 seats.