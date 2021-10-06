SATT announces list of VAT-exempt items

President of the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) Rajiv Diptee. Newsday file photo

The Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago has announced a list of value added tax (VAT)-exempt items beginning on November 1.

In a release, the association said the items were:

biscuits

cooking oil

canned vegetables, fish and meat

cornflakes

curry

juice

sausages and ham

ketchup

bottled water

pigtail.

It said this list was based on the budget reading on Monday.

SATT poin d out that corned beef, curry, sardines, and smoked herring were already zero-rated, as listed in Section 8 (2016), Schedule 2 of the Value Added Tax Act.

SATT also said the following items were now VAT-rated as of Monday:

tenderloin

sirloin

frogs’ legs

salmon, halibut, plaice, trout, seabass, lobster, crawfish, flat fish, shrimps and prawns

areca nuts

certain fruits: pears, quinces, apricots, sour cherries, strawberries, black-, white or redcurrants, peaches, nectarines, kiwifruit, durians, persimmons, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, mulberries, loganberries, gooseberries, cranberries and blueberries.