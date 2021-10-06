SATT announces list of VAT-exempt items
The Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago has announced a list of value added tax (VAT)-exempt items beginning on November 1.
In a release, the association said the items were:
biscuits
cooking oil
canned vegetables, fish and meat
cornflakes
curry
juice
sausages and ham
ketchup
bottled water
pigtail.
It said this list was based on the budget reading on Monday.
SATT poin d out that corned beef, curry, sardines, and smoked herring were already zero-rated, as listed in Section 8 (2016), Schedule 2 of the Value Added Tax Act.
SATT also said the following items were now VAT-rated as of Monday:
tenderloin
sirloin
frogs’ legs
salmon, halibut, plaice, trout, seabass, lobster, crawfish, flat fish, shrimps and prawns
areca nuts
certain fruits: pears, quinces, apricots, sour cherries, strawberries, black-, white or redcurrants, peaches, nectarines, kiwifruit, durians, persimmons, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, mulberries, loganberries, gooseberries, cranberries and blueberries.
Comments
"SATT announces list of VAT-exempt items"