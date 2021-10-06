News
Photos of the day: October 6, 2021
Roger Jacob
26 Minutes Ago
LOLLY LADIES: These women were spotted riding along Rochard Road in Penal as they sold lollies in the neighborhood. Marvin Hamilton
Three children open a standpipe at Pitch Road, Morvant during the commissioning of the area's WASA booster station. Helping them are Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds and Laventille East/Morvant MP Adrian Leonce. - ROGER JACOB
Hermatee Bahadoor, Hearing Aid Technician, vaccums dirt and moisture from a hearing aid at the DRETCHI office on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain. During the 2021/2022 budget minister of finance, Colm Imbert announced that equipment used by the disabled will be zero-rated and exempted from customs duties. - Jeff K. Mayers
VAXXED AND PROUD: From left, Layla Emery, Latifah Emery and Nicholas Taylor display their immunisation cards after receiving their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday at the Paddock, Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain. - AYANNA KINSALE
DANGER CROSSING: A woman walks across a dilapidated wooden bridge in Light Bourne Road, Bonne Aventure, Gasparillo on Wednesday. The bridge was cordoned off with yellow CAUTION tape which was ripped away, leaving it to be used by motorists and pedestrians despite the fact that it can collapse at any time. - Marvin Hamilton
BROWN PATCH: The Pitch Road football field used by youths in Morvant was rehabilitated as part work conducted on the Pitch Road Booster Station, by the Ministry of Public Utilities. - ROGER JACOB
VAXXED FAMILY: From left, Nicole Beharry, sister Christine Beharry and their mother Audra Beharry after they received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Paddock, Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain. - AYANNA KINSALE
