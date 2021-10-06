Olympian Kwesi Browne cops award for community work in Arima

Olympic cyclist Kwesi Browne, left, with his National Youth Award for Community Sport (18-35). - Ministry of Youth Development and National Service

OLYMPIC cyclist Kwesi Browne was presented with the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service’s award for Community Sport (18-35) at the recently held National Youth Awards.

Browne, who made his Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games, won the award for his brazen ninth-place finish in the men’s keirin at the Summer Games. He also had the 30th fastest time in men’s flying 200m event.

The accolade was also presented to the cyclist owing to his contributions to Arima and environs. He was one of 36 individuals and youth clubs rewarded for their yeoman service in an array of categories.

Browne was nominated by Guanapo Police Youth Club and was surprised when he won the award since he was unaware the club had vouched for him.

“It was a bit of a surprise to me but I’m grateful for the nomination from the Police Youth Club. It’s (award) not just for sport performances but also for work done within the community,” he said.

The 27-year-old has been active with several community mentorship programmes and other youth development initiatives.

Browne has now resumed training at the National Cycling centre after his hectic Olympic campaign.

He is not scheduled to compete at any upcoming major tournaments and is expected to return to the competitive circuit when the season reopens in April 2022.

“I had a few weeks off after the Olympics just to regroup and recover. I’m now getting back into the swing of things with training. I was pleased about my performances at the Olympics. I know myself and Nicholas Paul didn’t medal but I think we did the best that we could do,” he added.

The National Youth Awards identifies and celebrates young people aged 10-35 for pursuing excellence and contributing to national development. This year’s ceremony was hosted by Kris Kennedy and Jynnyn Edwards.

2021 National Youth Awards Winners

Agriculture (10-17) – Nki McKenzie

Agriculture (18 – 35) – Dasia Edwards

Entrepreneurship (10-17) – Jole John

Entrepreneurship (18 – 35) – Hannah Daniel

Health and Wellness -Gabriella Mollineau

Communication and Media – Stephon Felmine

Arts and Culture (10-17) – Naomi Joseph

Arts and Culture (18-35) – Zakiya Gill

School Sports (10-17) – Chelsea Winter

School Sports (18-35) – Leah Massiah

Community Sports (10-17) – Karishma Boodoo

Community Sports (18-35) – Kwesi Browne

Youth Innovator – Jahlin Stephen

Youth Activism/Service (10-17) – Ronia Swan

Youth Activism/Service (18 – 35) – Ancilla Ashley Kirby

Education (10-17) – Ronia Swan

Education (18 – 35) – Abeni Taylor

Youth Leadership Student Award (10-17) – Christian Daniel

Youth Leadership Student Award (18-35) – Kobe Sandy

Personal Triumph (10-17) – Drew Quashie

Personal Triumph (18 – 35) –Birtney Ramnarine

Youth Leadership: Community Groups – Maya Kirti Nanan

Science and Technology (10-17) – Drew Quashie

Science and Technology (18-35) – Ryan Assiu

Positive Youth Message Through Music – Kyle Gomes

Positive Youth Message Thorough Film (10-17) – Ronia Swan

Positive Youth Message Thorough Film (18-35) – Sudarshan Motilal

Most Dedicated Youth Mentor (for adults over 35 years) Male – Kevin Greenidge

Most Dedicated Youth Mentor (for adults over 35 years) Female – Carlene Donald

Positive Youth Development Influencer (10-17) – Ronia Swan

Positive Youth Development Influencer (18-35) – Shenell Felix

Most Outstanding Youth Group – Nariva Mayaro District Youth Council

Most Effective Community Youth Programme/Project – Abyssinia-Journey of Change

Most Effective School Youth Programme/Project – Roxborough Police Youth Club

Most Improved Youth Group – I Believe in Success Foundation

Corporate Sponsor Award – Jesse Ramcharan – GPC TT