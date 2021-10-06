Olympian Kwesi Browne cops award for community work in Arima
OLYMPIC cyclist Kwesi Browne was presented with the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service’s award for Community Sport (18-35) at the recently held National Youth Awards.
Browne, who made his Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games, won the award for his brazen ninth-place finish in the men’s keirin at the Summer Games. He also had the 30th fastest time in men’s flying 200m event.
The accolade was also presented to the cyclist owing to his contributions to Arima and environs. He was one of 36 individuals and youth clubs rewarded for their yeoman service in an array of categories.
Browne was nominated by Guanapo Police Youth Club and was surprised when he won the award since he was unaware the club had vouched for him.
“It was a bit of a surprise to me but I’m grateful for the nomination from the Police Youth Club. It’s (award) not just for sport performances but also for work done within the community,” he said.
The 27-year-old has been active with several community mentorship programmes and other youth development initiatives.
Browne has now resumed training at the National Cycling centre after his hectic Olympic campaign.
He is not scheduled to compete at any upcoming major tournaments and is expected to return to the competitive circuit when the season reopens in April 2022.
“I had a few weeks off after the Olympics just to regroup and recover. I’m now getting back into the swing of things with training. I was pleased about my performances at the Olympics. I know myself and Nicholas Paul didn’t medal but I think we did the best that we could do,” he added.
The National Youth Awards identifies and celebrates young people aged 10-35 for pursuing excellence and contributing to national development. This year’s ceremony was hosted by Kris Kennedy and Jynnyn Edwards.
2021 National Youth Awards Winners
Agriculture (10-17) – Nki McKenzie
Agriculture (18 – 35) – Dasia Edwards
Entrepreneurship (10-17) – Jole John
Entrepreneurship (18 – 35) – Hannah Daniel
Health and Wellness -Gabriella Mollineau
Communication and Media – Stephon Felmine
Arts and Culture (10-17) – Naomi Joseph
Arts and Culture (18-35) – Zakiya Gill
School Sports (10-17) – Chelsea Winter
School Sports (18-35) – Leah Massiah
Community Sports (10-17) – Karishma Boodoo
Community Sports (18-35) – Kwesi Browne
Youth Innovator – Jahlin Stephen
Youth Activism/Service (10-17) – Ronia Swan
Youth Activism/Service (18 – 35) – Ancilla Ashley Kirby
Education (10-17) – Ronia Swan
Education (18 – 35) – Abeni Taylor
Youth Leadership Student Award (10-17) – Christian Daniel
Youth Leadership Student Award (18-35) – Kobe Sandy
Personal Triumph (10-17) – Drew Quashie
Personal Triumph (18 – 35) –Birtney Ramnarine
Youth Leadership: Community Groups – Maya Kirti Nanan
Science and Technology (10-17) – Drew Quashie
Science and Technology (18-35) – Ryan Assiu
Positive Youth Message Through Music – Kyle Gomes
Positive Youth Message Thorough Film (10-17) – Ronia Swan
Positive Youth Message Thorough Film (18-35) – Sudarshan Motilal
Most Dedicated Youth Mentor (for adults over 35 years) Male – Kevin Greenidge
Most Dedicated Youth Mentor (for adults over 35 years) Female – Carlene Donald
Positive Youth Development Influencer (10-17) – Ronia Swan
Positive Youth Development Influencer (18-35) – Shenell Felix
Most Outstanding Youth Group – Nariva Mayaro District Youth Council
Most Effective Community Youth Programme/Project – Abyssinia-Journey of Change
Most Effective School Youth Programme/Project – Roxborough Police Youth Club
Most Improved Youth Group – I Believe in Success Foundation
Corporate Sponsor Award – Jesse Ramcharan – GPC TT
