Let us move forward, TT

THE EDITOR: The budget has been read. There will be those for and those against. Nothing is perfect. There are those you can never please. It is damn if you do, damn if you don't.

Those who are complaining about high prices will boast, "I buy ten pounds," just to show off.

In a few days the budget will be forgotten. Life will go on. The focus will be something different.

I will not lose sleep over the budget. I will buy what I need and can afford. I have that choice. You do also.

Do not drink bush for others’ fever, those eating chicken breast while you eating rice and fry aloo. You made that choice.

Do not be bitter and angry because others are. Grumbling to yourself or with others who agree with you does no good. You are welcome to try.

Do you know what the price of oil is at present? TT's economy is based on that price. Where are we going to obtain money from?

It is sad but not everybody passes SEA for their first choice. Let us move forward, TT.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town