Duke: Tobago ready to support PDP in election 'rematch'

PDP political leader Watson Duke -

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke believes Tobagonians are ready to vote overwhelmingly for the party in the December 6 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis announced the date on Wednesday at the post executive council media briefing.

The PDP and the PNM each won six seats in the January 25 THA election. It was the first time in the THA’s 40-year history that the result of a THA election ended in a tie.

But Duke believes that after nine months of deadlock, Tobagonians are ready to not only return to the polls but support the PDP.

“I think Tobagonians are more sharp, more ready and determined this time to tip the scales in favour of the PDP. We are ready,” he said in a Whatsapp voice note.

Duke added PDP deputy leader Farley Augustine, as he did earlier this year, is leading the party’s campaign.

“We are going forward with our chief secretary candidate as Farley Augustine, a young man in whom I repose much confidence, whom I admire and a man who will lead the candidates that are going forward on behalf of the PDP.”

Duke described the upcoming election as a rematch between the PNM and PDP.

“We are saying to the people, ‘Leh we fix this.'

"Leh we fix retrenchment. Leh we fix joblessness. Leh we fix underemployment and leh we fix homelessness. Leh we fix bread and butter issues – the fact that your money is not enough to put to put a proper meal on the table. Leh we fix schooling issues. Leh we fix bullying issues. Leh we fix forced vaccination issues. Leh we fix our autonomy issues.”