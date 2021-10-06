Budget response we need to hear

Steve Alvarez -

THE EDITOR: This is a small piece of the budget response speech we wish we could hear on Friday.

Madam Speaker, it was distressing for many to have to endure over three hours of another budget presentation. I will not subject our citizens to such mental torture.

Over the years we on this side have been as guilty as most other governments in presenting a long budget speech that does very little to improve the quality of life for our citizens. One can recall promises of trains, a causeway, a plethora of highways, new waterfronts, hotels, and industrial development that never saw the light of day.

Madam Speaker, perhaps the time has come for us to be honest with the people and face the facts that confront us. Our budget is pegged on oil and gas prices that we have absolutely no control over. We cannot in any way influence the prices of the major commodities that form the foundation of our financial structure. Our income is based on world prices and the investments of foreigners whose interest in our energy products is economic.

The budget presented has not addressed the need to wean ourselves off total reliance on the investment of foreigners. Madam Speaker, until we can feed our population independent of imported food and earn income from our labour and products made locally, our independence remains fragile.

The Minister of Finance spoke of expanding export. Madam Speaker, export what? In what quantities? To whom? In his budget presentation the minister spoke of technology and digitisation. Madam Speaker, until these initiatives are detailed and are realistic they remain laudable objectives, pleasant words that do very little to improve the quality of life in TT.

Madam Speaker, after over 50 years of independence and countless budget speeches, there are still poor people rummaging through the garbage at our dumps alongside corbeaux daily. The river of still, green, murky, smelly water remains a threat to health in Beetham Estate. The fishermen of Moruga still dream of a day when they can access cold storage for their catch and a safe place to secure their boats and engines.

In Blanchisseuse the fishermen there can only dream of a day when a hydraulic hoist will lift their boats from the choppy North Coast waves to a safe lodging. Communities like Barrackpore, Tableland, Toco, Moruga, Princes Town, La Brea and almost every other rural district long for the days when their roads were maintained by their communities. Large craters and landslips make these community roadways some of the most hazardous roads in the world.

Madam Speaker, after hours of talk about covid19 vaccines, the IMF and praises to the administration for its laudable management of the economy, the reality paints a very distressing picture. Saying that the Government has over US$7 billion in reserves does not transform into foreign exchange for the many businesses that struggle to pay their suppliers due to the foreign exchange shortage.

Madam Speaker, we can do better, we have the personnel, resources and funds to improve the quality of life for all our citizens. We on this side will do our part to work with the Government in pursuit of a better TT.

Thank you.

STEVE ALVAREZ

via e-mail