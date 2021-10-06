6 more deaths, 208 new covid19 cases reported

Image courtesy CDC

THE country has recorded six new deaths and 208 new infections from the covid19 virus, according to the Health Ministry's daily 4 pm coronavirus update on Wednesday.

The six new deaths brings to 1,522 fatalities in TT since the start of the pandemic. The new 208 cases were detected from samples taken between October 2-5.

The ministry said of the six new deaths, three were elderly women and one middle-aged woman, all with comorbidities, and two elderly men without comorbidities. There are 4,198 active cases.

Since March 2020, there have been 51,813 cases, of which 46,093 have recovered. Six new cases of the delta variant were detected, bringing the total number to 32.

There are 270 patients in hospital. Of these, there are 54 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with ten in the intensive care unit and 12 in the high dependency unit. There are 18 people at the Caura Hospital, 44 at the Augustus Long Hospital, four at the St Ann’s Hospital, 33 at the Arima General Hospital, 43 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 37 at the St James Medical Complex, 31 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and six at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 59 patients in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 33 at UWI Debe, seven at UTT Valsayn, zero at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, none at the Port of Spain field hospital, five at the Couva Field Hospital, 14 at the Tacarigua Facility, and none in Tobago.

There are 129 people in state quarantine facilities, and 3,661 people in home self-isolation. There are 209 recovered community cases and 24 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The ministry said that 95.1 per cent or 3,549 of 3,732 patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated, based on data from July 22 to September 22. This percentage is updated weekly.

The update said the total number of people vaccinated with their first dose of a two-dose regime was 588,038. Of these, 120,100 took the AstraZeneca vaccine, 386,624 took the Sinopharm vaccine, and 81,314 took the Pfizer vaccine.

The number of people vaccinated with their second dose was 503,185, while the number of people vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 22,035. There are 525,220 people who have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people tested in public and private facilities is 357,432. Of these tests, 152,796 were done at private facilities.