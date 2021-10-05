West Indies Stars win Legends World Cup

The triumphant West Indies team with chairman of CCUSA Mahammad Qureshi (in black). -

AN inspired spell of slow bowling from Prem Singh took the West Indies to victory over India as they copped the inaugural Legends World Cup title in Fort Lauderdale, USA on Thursday evening.

Chasing 138 to win on a slow track at the Central Broward Regional Park was always going to be a difficult task and Singh spun webs around the unsuspecting Indian bowlers, taking five wickets including a hattrick to end with figures of 5/12, as India was routed for 84.

The spinner ripped out the middle order as India, who were depending on skipper Ketan Patel and Fazal Alam, folded. Patel, who was very consistent in the tournament, scored 35 off 41 balls with a six and two fours, while Alam made 16.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Bhim George bowled brilliantly as well in taking 2/12 off his four overs to lend support to Singh. The two spinners bowled a combined eight overs, conceding just 24 runs and taking seven wickets between them.

Earlier, West Indies got off to another great start as openers Peter Singh and Joseph Buffong attacked early. Buffong the attractive right hander was smooth in scoring 36 off 23 balls as he and Singh posted 42 runs in 4.4 overs before being separated. Buffong stroked six elegant fours that caught the eyes. George then stroked a composed 29 and skipper Zamin Amin a quick fire 22 not out to give the West Indies a fighting score.

The Indians missing frontline skipper and regular skipper Ritesh Patel found the going tough against a well-oiled West Indies that was coached by Joe Siewsawak. Bowling for India Raju Jasani took 2/24.

The West Indies played unbeaten over four matches to claim the title and had a lot to thank former West Indies Test player Mahendra Nagamootoo for, as he copped two of the man of the match awards.

SCORES: West Indies Stars 137/6 (20) (Joseph Buffong 36, Bhim George 29, Zamin Amin 22no, Raju Jasani 2/24) vs India Legends 84 all out (18) (Ketan Patel 35, Fazal Alam 16, Prem Singh 5/12, Bhim George 2/12) – West Indies Legends won by 53 runs. Player of the match – Prem Singh.