We all have a role in environmental change

THE EDITOR: Young people in developed countries are today once again highlighting the long-called-for reduction of greenhouse gases and other elements that are major contributors to the now undeniable global warming.

And while diverse mega companies are indeed major contributors to this obviously larger-than-life predicament, aren’t they realistically supported by everyone of us? Or put in a more proper perspective, aren’t we, the poor, not so poor and well-off people (globally), by partaking of these giant companies’ products, unintentionally becoming a gigantic group of contributors to global warming?

While we will always have needs for day-to-day existence and long-term planning, the simple but unnecessary things we sometimes purchase can be amazing. For instance, excessive jewellery, whether genuine or ornamental, kitchen utensils that are bought in admiration for their new awesome features, used a couple of times and then stored away to gather dust.

How about clothing and footwear? How often do we have a load to give to the less fortunate or just dump? What about the abundance of cologne, perfume and make-up that is bought (no offence intended ladies, today’s men are giving you competition in that domain)?

And we can’t forget the luxury vehicles, electronic devices used in healthcare, in education, in weapons of war (which we like to call our defence system), etc. Yes, we excuse ourselves with extravagance, but now there is a serious question we must ask ourselves: exactly where is the source of material that has for decades been used to mass-produce all these indulgences?

Let us be real, any planet in the universe can only have so much resources, and our’s planet is no exception. We may have fought many battles for land and sea possession over thousands of years, but it was only a couple of hundred years ago we truly began to exploit the Earth’s natural resources.

Today, with an exploding population, aggressive business opportunists, added to our advanced technological demands, global deforestation, massive drilling and quarrying, and the use of more than 100 chemical elements, it’s anybody’s guess how much longer our planet can sustain itself without drastic measures being taken by global leaders, and adhered to, and each and every individual playing their part (minor as it seems).

Presently, we are absorbed with the concerns of a global pandemic. But even if there’s a sudden reduction in deaths, whether manmade or by divine intervention, given our human nature, are any recognised global leaders (politicians and professors) prepared to tell us the truth about Earth’s fast declining natural resources and the uncertain conditions of not just our proximate atmosphere, but the various layers of troposphere, stratosphere, thermosphere and mesosphere?

One can only hope the learned ones in this field keep the political decision-makers informed about these changes.

We truly need to pay attention to those protesting young people. It’s their future.

We love to say we love our children, but do we really?

LLOYD RAGOO

Chaguanas