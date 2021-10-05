Tobago has 406 active covid19 cases
The number of active covid19 cases in Tobago now stands at 406.
The island’s covid19 death toll is 88.
In a statement on Tuesday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported there are 34 patients in state isolation, 366 in home isolation and six in ICU. Thirty-one patients have been discharged.
The division said to date, a total of 15, 156 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that number, 2,900 have tested positive.
There are 2,406 recovered patients.
A total of 21,105 people have been partially vaccinated in Tobago and 18,213 are fully vaccinated.
Comments
"Tobago has 406 active covid19 cases"