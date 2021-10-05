Tobago has 406 active covid19 cases

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

The number of active covid19 cases in Tobago now stands at 406.

The island’s covid19 death toll is 88.

In a statement on Tuesday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported there are 34 patients in state isolation, 366 in home isolation and six in ICU. Thirty-one patients have been discharged.

The division said to date, a total of 15, 156 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that number, 2,900 have tested positive.

There are 2,406 recovered patients.

A total of 21,105 people have been partially vaccinated in Tobago and 18,213 are fully vaccinated.