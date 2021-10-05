Sporting facilities nearing upgrade completion

An aerial photograph of the Dwight Yorke Stadium, at Scarborough, Tobago. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

STRUCTURAL upgrades on seven sporting facilities and two community swimming pools throughout Trinidad and Tobago are nearing completion.

So said Minister of Finance Colm Imbert during his budget presentation in Parliament on Monday.

“Upgrade works are nearing completion at the Sevilla Golf Club (Couva), Mahaica Oval (Point Fortin), Dwight Yorke Stadium (Tobago), community swimming pools at Morvant and Maloney and other recreation grounds at Bourg Malatresse (San Juan), Marac (Moruga), Grand Riviere and Springvale (Claxton Bay),” Imbert said.

He added that despite the delays in government construction as a result of covid19 restrictions, it still constructed the Moruga Sport and Youth Multipurpose Facility, Laventille Community Swimming Pool and concluded structural assessments of all with a view to full rehabilitation.

“We have also upgraded numerous corporation grounds, including the Honeymoom Recreation Ground in El Dorado, Aranguez Recreation Ground and the Morne Diablo Ground,” Imbert said.

On these recent upgrades, TT Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath was pleased.

“You would have heard the Minister of Finance speak about the improvement of facilities. Anything where sport can get uplifted, I think we’re supposed to be happy for that,” he said.

Imbert added that the Finance Ministry continues to fund athletes through an enhanced elite athlete assistance programme.

He also said the government recently approved the submission of a bid to host matches in January 2022 of the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup and is also considering the TTCB’s interest in hosting part of England’s tour of the West Indies in February.

Imbert added that the government has thrown its support behind the TT Powerboat Association’s international P1 circuit event scheduled for February.