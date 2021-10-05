Princes Town man, 34, shot, killed

An ongoing land dispute is believed to be the motive for the shooting death of a Princes Town man on Tuesday in his garden.

Davindra Narinesingh, 34, of Friendship Road in Iere Village, died midmorning on Tuesday at the Princes Town District Health Facility.

Nearby residents reported hearing three gunshots shortly around 10 am and later found Narinesingh in his garden with gunshot wounds.

The father of one worked as a mechanical technician.

Police said Narinesingh made reports to the police about a man he had accused of land-grabbing.

The man, believed to be the suspect, has not been seen since the killing.

Homicide Bureau Region III and Princes Town police are investigating.