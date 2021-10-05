Pollard's Mumbai Indians keep IPL playoff chances alive

West Indies T20 captain Kieron Pollard. (FILE) -

MUMBAI Indians, including West Indies T20 captain Kieron Pollard, kept their chances alive of qualifying for the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs with a crushing eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday.

West Indies opening batsman Evin Lewis top scored with 24 as the Royals could only muster 90/9 in 20 overs.

Australian Nathan Coulter-Nile was the chief destroyer for Mumbai with 4/14 in four overs.

Pollard bowled two overs and conceded nine runs.

In reply, Mumbai raced to 94/2 in 8.2 overs with Ishan Kishan hitting an unbeaten 50 off 25 deliveries. He struck five fours and three sixes. Pollard did not bat.

The victory meant Mumbai can still progress to the playoffs, while Royals now just have a slim chance of qualifying. Both teams have one match remaining in the preliminary phase.

The top four teams in the eight-team tournament advance to the playoffs.