Policeman charged with Arima man's 2018 murder

PC Anil Randy Gooding - TTPS

THREE years after police shot an Arima man, one of the officers involved has been charged with murdering him.

The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) said in a release PC Anil Randy Gooding has been charged following its investigation into the shooting death of Yasin Richardson.

Gooding appeared before an Arima magistrate on Tuesday and the matter was adjourned to November 2.

The PCA began the investigation on June 25, 2018. On February 11, 2019, it recommended to the Police Commissioner that disciplinary action should be taken against Gooding and three other officers involved in the shooting.

The file was also submitted to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The DPP ordered the Homicide Bureau to investigate and acting Supt Dhillpaul supervised investigations led by Insp Chattie.

Insp Maharaj charged Gooding with murder on Monday.

On June 23, 2018, around 4 am, Richardson was killed in what police described as a shoot-out after the 22-year-old allegedly robbed a gas station.

Another man, Brandon Bruce, who was in a vehicle with Richardson was shot in the shoulder. Police found him hiding in the trunk of the car and he was later charged with shooting at police officers.

Police claimed they chased the getaway car from D'Abadie to Tumpuna Road before they intercepted it and there was a shootout.