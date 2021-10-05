Laventille teen missing, police need help finding her
POLICE are asking the public to help find missing teenager Sherelle Hazelwood, who was last seen on Saturday.
In a media release, police said the 15-year-old of Village Council Street, Laventille, was reported missing by a relative to the Besson Street Police Station at about 10am on Sunday.
Hazelwood is of African descent and four foot 11 inches tall, slim built, with a brown complexion. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and grey shorts.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts isasked to contact the Besson Street Police Station at 623-1395, or 800-TIPS, 999, 555, 911 or report via the TTPS App.
