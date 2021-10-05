Laventille teen missing, police need help finding her

Sherelle Hazelwood. Photo courtesy TTPS

POLICE are asking the public to help find missing teenager Sherelle Hazelwood, who was last seen on Saturday.

In a media release, police said the 15-year-old of Village Council Street, Laventille, was reported missing by a relative to the Besson Street Police Station at about 10am on Sunday.

Hazelwood is of African descent and four foot 11 inches tall, slim built, with a brown complexion. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and grey shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts isasked to contact the Besson Street Police Station at 623-1395, or 800-TIPS, 999, 555, 911 or report via the TTPS App.