Head of TT Cricket Board eager for cricket’s return

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Azim Bassarath. - AYANNA KINSALE

PRESIDENT of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Azim Bassarath is eager for a return of domestic cricket, once team sports are allowed to resume by the Prime Minister.

Bassarath said on Monday, “The executive have been doing schedules and different timelines. As the Prime Minister said sometime last week, he’s looking into (when) sports would be played.

“We would be looking to have some sort of cricket for the youngsters and, immediately after that, with the lifting of the restrictions, whether it is an Under-23 or an Under-19 tournament, something would take place.”

According to Bassarath, TT should be hosting matches during the 2022 International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 World Cup, which is slated to take place in January.

“The Under-19 Cricket World Cup would be played in the Caribbean,” said the TTCB president. “They said Trinidad and Tobago is one of the host venues.”

Bassarath added that Antigua/Barbuda would also be a host venue, while a decision will be made about a third venue, between St Kitts/Nevis and Guyana.

As far as local club cricket is concerned, Bassarath said, “We have to give the clubs an opportunity to have their grounds and pitch prepared, and that would take some doing. They would have to engage the local authorities to make sure that those grounds are cut and in perfect order. The players would have to get in some practice before any tournament is organised for them.

“All of that would take time. What the Board can do is undertake some small tournaments for the youth cricketers to get them back on the park.”