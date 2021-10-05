Eve: TTFA looking at best person to improve the team

ANGUS EVE, Trinidad and Tobago men’s football coach, says the TT Football Association (TTFA) is “looking at the best person to improve the team”, as he explained the recent decision to remove Hutson Charles from the technical staff.

Recent reports indicated that Charles, the former Strike Squad defensive midfielder, was axed from the technical staff as Eve sought a coach who had experience in data analysis.

In a telephone interview on Monday, Eve said, “The TTFA hired me (in mid-June) and one of my conditions is that I would hire my own staff. The people that have been hired have been hired by me.”

The technical staff at the time comprised Eve and Reynold Carrington (assistant coaches), Clayton Ince (goalkeeper coach), Adaryll John (strength and conditioning coach), Saron Joseph (massage therapist), Roger Ryan (physiotherapist), Richard Piper (manager) and Michael Williams (equipment manager).

Eve, the former Naparima College and Club Sando coach continued, “We were at the Gold Cup (in July) and we had a good run, but there are elements of the staff that needed to improve. I needed a coach who can do the analysis stuff and, to have a balance of coaches on the staff, and also the financial issue of the FA, which was well-documented, we can only have a certain amount of staff members.

“In this case, because Reynold Carrington was the first-choice assistant coach, I felt (he had to stay), and when I spoke to Hutson, he understood where we were coming from and the direction where we were heading. It doesn’t mean that, once finances improve, he (wouldn’t be) a part of whatever plans that I have.”

Eve said that Charles’ replacement has not been hired as yet.

“That person has not been hired because he comes with additional skills and his price may be different from the others,” said the ex-national captain and midfielder. “At this point in time, the TTFA does not have the funding to do so. Because we have no immediate engagement, we’re still researching and trying to interview people for the position.”

Asked if the coach would be a TT national or a foreigner, Eve responded, “We’re looking at the best person to improve the team. I have always been very consistent. I’ve said it doesn’t matter if the person is local or foreign, once we get the person to fit the requirements of the job.”

He added, “I (wore) number eight because I am a big fan of Hutson Charles. It’s totally a professional decision in improving the team.”

Eve confirmed that the team would not be utilising the forthcoming FIFA window for a friendly international.

“Based on the fact that there (is) a lack of opportunities for us (with) finances and other stuff. The one in October is now off.

What about the November window, is he hopeful of any international friendly? Eve replied, “Yes.”