Easing the load

Finance Minister Colm Imbert begins the budget debate. Photo by Jeff Mayers -

THE EDITOR: As per the Central Bank in July, TT’s public debt to GDP ratio stood at 85.8 per cent prior to another US$175 million loan facility being taken. We are now in the sphere of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Canada and Sri Lanka, whose debt burdens are deemed unsustainable by the IMF.

With the 2022 budget being debated this week, every citizen ponders their future. TT has not experienced a reduction in public sector debt since 2013 and, even more telling, we have gone from 40.9 per cent to more than double that in the last seven years.

In recent times, borrowing has increased with billions of dollars being accessed via CAF and IDB, among other international lenders. The vast majority of these facilities entail a repayment structure that pushes the debt forward decades.

This significant profile of debt has been met with economic policy and fiscal budgeting that reflect a trend of spending beyond our means. It would seem that we are fixated on social democracy while the funding for the social part of that rapidly evaporates.

Now more than ever we require innovation and novelty from our government to revive an economy that has lost billions since March 2020.

However, as a young person that will most likely bare the brunt of any costly economic policies implemented now for decades to come, the question must be asked: does our ruling class care to lessen the load on the camel's back?

JADE-MARK SONILAL

via e-mail