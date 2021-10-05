Diego Martin man shot dead

A 34-year-old Diego Martin man was killed on Monday evening.

Police reports said at about 6.30pm Junio Kwasi Daniel of Upper Dillon Street, Diego Martin, crashed his Nissan Tiida after he was shot at.

Police said Daniel was driving along Upper La Puerta Avenue, Diego Martin. Daniel turned his car around to avoid being hit, but his killers kept shooting at him until he crashed.

Nearby residents claimed Daniel was pulled out of his car and shot. Photos of his body lying outside the crashed car were circulated on social media Monday night.

Police believe his killing was gang-related, although there were no reports that Daniel was involved in gang activities.