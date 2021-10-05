Cop in Princes Town court for allegedly hitting woman

A police constable faced a Princes Town magistrate on Monday charged with assault by beating.

Adisa Joseph allegedly hit a woman twice in the face during an argument on Saturday night.

It is alleged that he went to pick her up in the Ste Madeleine district to go out. While they were in his car, he allegedly hit her, and she got out and reported the incident to the police.

Sgt Othello charged him with assault by beating on Sunday.

Joseph faced magistrate Margaret Alert in the second court. He pleaded not guilty and was granted $25,000 own bail. The magistrate adjourned the case to November 5.

Sgt Rodney Gangoo prosecuted.

Joseph works at Special Branch and is said to have four years of service.