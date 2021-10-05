Arima man shot dead in Cumuto

A 26-year-old Arima man was killed while transporting three women on Monday afternoon.

Police reported that at about 2.10 pm on Monday, Marcus Thomas of Benny Road, Valencia By-Pass, and Punette Avenue, Pinto Road, Arima, was shot after he stopped for one of his passengers to collect a package.

Police said he was driving the women along Cumuto Main Road, Cumuto when he was attacked.

Police said when they responded to a report of a shooting they found Thomas hanging out of the driver's seat of his car. He was taken to the Arima Health Facility, where he was declared dead at about 2.45 pm.

Police said when Thomas stopped to collect the package, a white station wagon pulled up alongside his car and a gunman came out and shot at him.

Thomas tried to run away but the gunman walked over and shot him before getting back into the station wagon and fleeing. Police found 12 9mm spent shells at the scene.

Thomas's car was taken to the Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) at Cumuto.

His killing was labelled as gang-related.