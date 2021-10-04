Tobago's active covid19 cases now 418

Image courtesy CDC

There are now 418 active covid19 cases in Tobago, after five new cases were reported overnight.

The island’s covid19 death toll stands at 88.

In a statement on Monday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said there are 37 patients in state isolation, 375 in home isolation and six patients in ICU.

Seventeen people have been discharged.

The division said to date 15,053 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that number, 2, 882 tested positive for the virus. There are 2,375 recovered patients.

A total of 20,964 people in Tobago have been partially vaccinated and 18,030 are fully vaccinated.