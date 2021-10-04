Tobago policeman stable after motorbike accident

File photo: Scarborough General Hospital, Tobago.

A Tobago policeman from the Traffic Branch at the Scarborough Police Station was hit by a car and thrown off his motorbike on Monday.

A police report said around 7 am PC Jamal Antoine was heading west along Milford Road when he tried to change lanes near the Scarborough Port. He collided with a silver Lancer heading in the same direction and was knocked off the bike.

Newsday understands an ambulance took over 30 minutes to arrive. Police cordoned off the area as passersby and drivers stopped to look at Antoine lying unconscious on the ground, still wearing his helmet.

The ambulance took him to the Scarborough General Hospital for emergency treatment. Antoine is in a stable condition and is expected to undergo tests before being discharged.

Insp Piggott told Newsday inquiries into the accident are ongoing.

The Traffic Branch Tobago division could not be reached for comment.