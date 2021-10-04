Tobago police recapture prisoner

RECAPTURED: Escaped prisoner Toney Dewsbury was recaptured after escaping the Crown Point police station.

After escaping through a burglarproofed window at the Crown Point police station in September, Tobago, Toney Dewsbury was recaptured on Monday morning.

Dewsbury had been arrested in connection with several break-ins in the Crown Point area.

While in police custody on September 1, he was left to take a bath unsupervised, when he squeezed through the bathroom window and ran away.

He was recaptured in Signal Hill just before noon during a police exercise led by Sgt Stewart along with members of the Tobago Divisional Task Force.