Tobago police recapture prisoner
After escaping through a burglarproofed window at the Crown Point police station in September, Tobago, Toney Dewsbury was recaptured on Monday morning.
Dewsbury had been arrested in connection with several break-ins in the Crown Point area.
While in police custody on September 1, he was left to take a bath unsupervised, when he squeezed through the bathroom window and ran away.
He was recaptured in Signal Hill just before noon during a police exercise led by Sgt Stewart along with members of the Tobago Divisional Task Force.
