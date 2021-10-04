Tobago gets $2.357b in budget
Tobago has received an allocation of $2.357 billion to manage its affairs during the next 12 months.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert made the announcement on Monday during the 2021/2022 budget in the House of Representatives.
He said the allocation represents 4.5 per cent of the national budget.
Imbert also announced that $50 million will be allocated to Tobago's tourism and hotel sector to provide “much needed capital" for stakeholders whose establishments or businesses have been devastated by the ongoing effects of the covid19 pandemic.
Comments
"Tobago gets $2.357b in budget"