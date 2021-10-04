Tobago gets $2.357b in budget

In this file photo, Paul Hospedales is on vacation with his three daughters in Store Bay Tobago. In his 2022 budget presentation, finance minister Colm Imbert announced that Tobago will receive an allocation of $2.357 billion to manage its affairs in the upcoming fiscal year. $50 million will be allocated to Tobago's tourism and hotel sector. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Tobago has received an allocation of $2.357 billion to manage its affairs during the next 12 months.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert made the announcement on Monday during the 2021/2022 budget in the House of Representatives.

He said the allocation represents 4.5 per cent of the national budget.

Imbert also announced that $50 million will be allocated to Tobago's tourism and hotel sector to provide “much needed capital" for stakeholders whose establishments or businesses have been devastated by the ongoing effects of the covid19 pandemic.