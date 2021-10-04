San Fernando students happy to be back in school

Vaccinated students of Presentation College San Fernando displays their Immunization Cards in their classroom on Monday. Form 4-6 students are allowed to return to classes once fully vaccinated. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Students in San Fernando expressed joy at going to in-person classes on Monday after more than a year because of the covid19 pandemic.

Physical classes resumed on Monday for fully vaccinated students in forms four-six.

"It is good to see my classmates in real," a Presentation College student told Newsday.

Another said, "I cannot say I was not looking forward to this. I am happy to be here."

A form five student said he only had one concern about the reopening of physical classes: "I was worried about delta variant and the community spread."

Acting vice-principal Christopher Mathura said all covid protocols were observed, and the reopening process was smooth.

"Everything went according to plan. The assembly was at 8 am and by 8.30 am, classes started," Mathura said.

He said teachers used projectors to stream classes for students who were not at school.

Some students joked that it was easier having virtual classes,as they got more time to sleep late.

While at the school, a staffer made several announcements on the PA system reminding students to follow the covid protocols.

Students at St Joseph’s Convent in San Fernando showed their immunisation cards to staff and security, like Presentation College students.

The students washed or sanitised their hands on arrival. Security personnel also took their temperatures.

At 8.30 am, the school bell at St Joseph's Convent rang for the classes to start.

Since March last year, the Government shut down physical classes at all learning institutions to curb the virus's spread. Classes have been taught virtually instead.