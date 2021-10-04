National Security gets $437m more than last year

In this file photo, two members of the Mounted Branch of the TTPS conducted their morning patrol in the Woodbrook community. Finance minister Colm Imbert in his 2021/2022 budget allocation said $5.664 billion would be allocated to national security.- Photo by Roger Jacob

There has been a slight increase in the budget allocation for national security for the 2021/2022 fiscal year compared to last year.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced on Monday afternoon that $5.664 billion would be allocated to national security.

For the last fiscal year (2020/2021) national security received $5.227 billion.

National security received the third largest portion of the budget behind education and training, which received $6.886 billion, and health, which received $6.395 billion.

Since 2015, national security has received consistently smaller allocations of the budget, beginning with an allocation of $10.8 billion for the 2015/2016 fiscal year.

Imbert said there were several areas of focus for the Ministry of National Security, with particular emphasis on border security and digitisation.

"We are strengthening our border control and maritime capacity and bolstering our offshore capability.

"In July 2021, two new Cape class patrol vessels joined our fleet of Coast Guard vessels. They will be able to travel longer distances and stay outside for longer periods.

"The upgrade of our coastal radar system will improve surveillance equipment will assist the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard with monitoring our borders to combat the influx of immigrants, illegal drugs and guns."

Imbert also cited the construction of new fire stations in Penal, Point Fortin, Mayaro and Roxborough Tobago as well as the installation of alarm systems, security perimeter fencing and CCTV cameras at the Golden Grove prison, Arouca.

National security allocations:

2021-2022 $5.664 billion

2020-2021 $5.227 billion

2019-2020 $6.44 billion.

2018-2019 $6.120 billion

2017-2018 $6.4 billion

For the 2016-2017 Budget, National Security received $7.625 billion

For the 2015-2016 Budget, National Security received $10.8 billion