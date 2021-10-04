Nalis resumes full services, extends amnesty

File photo: The National Library

The National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis) will resumes full services at its Heritage Library and public libraries from October 4.

Following all safety protocols, patrons will be able to borrow materials, print material, make copies and use the study rooms.

In a media release Nalis’ acting executive director Paula Greene said, “The resumption of full services is in an attempt to meet the library and information needs of the public.”

In addition to resuming additional walk-in services, Nalis has extended its amnesty on overdue books and DVDs to December 31. The amnesty covers overdue materials, not just those that became due during the period of closure, the release said.

In an effort to protect staff and patrons, returns must be placed in designated bins at public libraries. The returned items will be placed in quarantine and then sanitised before returning to shelves. This process, which is necessary to protect both staff and patrons, will unfortunately cause a delay in the updating of patrons’ accounts and may impact immediate borrowing privileges, Nalis said.

The current opening time from 9 am-4 pm will be maintained. For patron's safety, Nalis said staff is authorised to manage the number of people utilising the facility at any given time. Children under 12 years must be accompanied by an adult to access the services and all in-library programmes have been suspended until further notice, the release said.