Mixed day for Dookie at junior tennis in Mexico

TT coach Jerome Ward, left, along with players Jordane Dookie and Cameron Wong. Dookie and Wong are representing TT in a tennis tournament in Mexico. -

THE Trinidad and Tobago pair of Jordane Dookie and Cameron Wong both lost their opening singles matches in the Masters COTECC (The Confederation of Tennis of Central America and the Caribbean) Under-14 Tennis tournament in Mexico, on Sunday.

Dookie lost 1-6, 3-6 to Mexican Marcia Chacon and Wong fell 1-6, 0-6 to another hometown player Azul Lopez-Vasquez.

Both Wong and Dookie will still be in action as the tournament is a round robin one.

Later in the day, Dookie teamed up with Guatemalan Carlota Balseiro to defeat Wong and Guatemalan Margaux Botran 6-1, 4-6, 10-5 in the girls doubles round robin competition.

In the tournament the top four ranked players in COTECC are automatically chosen. They are joined by four other players from the region based on performances. Mixed doubles will also be contested at the tournament.

Coach Jerome Ward is accompanying the TT players in Mexico.