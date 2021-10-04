Low student turnout in Tobago

16 year old Nieval Sookdeo, left of Bethel. Tobago, Delise Romeo, right of Signal Hill and 15 year old Cristi-Anna Hills ofBacolet, Scaborough shows up fully vaccinated for School at Signal Hill Comprehensive School on Monday. - Photo by David Reid

Tobago schools reported a significantly low turnout on Monday as face-to-face classes resumed for vaccinated students in forms four, five, and six. When Newsday visited schools in Tobago, school officials reported less than a handful of children were present ten minutes before classes were expected to begin. At Signal Hill Secondary School, security guards said only two children were in class. As Newsday spoke to a member of staff, another student hurried past. The school officials said teachers showed up to work expecting a very low turnout. By 7.30 there was only one student and two teachers at Bishop’s High School. The student turnout seemed higher at the Scarborough Secondary School, with over ten students already in a class by 8 am and others waiting to be screened at the entrance.The students were asked to show their vaccination cards before sanitising and checking their temperatures. Though many students refused to say how they felt about returning to class, one Scarborough Secondary student, Kofi Mohan, told Newsday, “I felt weird coming back to school after being away for almost two years. I’m just happy to get out of the house. “His father, who accompanied him, said he is aware of the risks, but feels confident that his child is vaccinated against becoming seriously ill if he contracts covid19 while at school.

“We have to find a way to deal with this sooner or later. We can’t keep them home forever.

"I made sure he got the vaccine, since that is one way to give him an extra layer of protection.”Another parent briefly told Newsday, as she walked her daughter to the school’s entrance, that she is nervous.

At a press conference hosted by the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development, Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine said one-third of the student population had been vaccinated.

Of 6000 students in Tobago 1,920 received the Pfizer covid19 vaccine and 1,149 are now fully vaccinated. She said 800 students are waiting to get the second dose. Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association Tobago officer Bradon Kerr told Newsday by phone there are more teachers than students at school.“There are 32 children and 50 teachers out today. From the reports, we have thus far, the number is extremely low. Some teachers are teaching one student, and there are other teachers with no students in front of them.”Roberts said he will pit out the final figures by 3 pm.Clyde Williams, president of the Maxi Taxi Association, which is responsible for transporting students, said his members reported numbers as low as two.Williams said, “I normally transport up to 14 children in one trip, to observe protocols, but this morning was very low. I only carried two children.

"Other members also said they didn’t have many children today, but we are hoping more children will come out in the coming weeks.: Asked if children are required to show proof of vaccinating before being taken to school, Williams said, “I guess every child that comes in the school bus has to be vaccinated, because it's an order from the government. But we didn’t check or ask anyone for their vaccination cards when they enter the bus.” Newsday was told the Secretary for the Division of Education, Innovation and Energy Marslyn Melville-Jack made site visits to some schools across the island. Melville-Jack could not be reached for comment.

Communication office Danielle DeCoteau said the division will release a statement on the student turnout by the end of the day.