Live Blog: BUDGET 2022

Finance Minister Colm Imbert. Photo by Sureash Cholai

The 2022 Budget will be read in Parliament by Finance Minister Colm Imbert at 1.30 pm. Join us for live coverage and updates with reactions from citizens, analysts, economists, and other stakeholders.

This will be Imbert's sixth budget presentation since he was appointed finance minister on September 11, 2015. It could also arguably be the most challenging one he has presented to date.

Use the hashtag #ttbudget2022 to join the discussion.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the resumption of property tax collection is overdue and is expected to significantly impact revenue for local government in years to come. — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) October 4, 2021

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales says the “transformation” of a service does not mean there will be job cuts, as members of the Opposition have suggested about budget 2022. Video by Narissa Fraser #ttbudget2022 pic.twitter.com/axTyasYTAa — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) October 4, 2021

Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the gambling industry is a $16 billion industry and could generate up to $5 million per annum in taxes. #TTBudget2022 — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) October 4, 2021

Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the 2021 tax amnesty has raised $1 billion. #TTBudget2022 — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) October 4, 2021

Imbert said Trinidad and Tobago's credit rating is better than many countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) October 4, 2021

Imbert said he wished to remind the population that the government reduced value-added tax and twice increased the personal allowance over the past two years, "relieving hundreds of thousands of people from being required to pay income tax". #TTBudget2022 — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) October 4, 2021

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the government “gave away a lot of money” in dealing with the covid19 pandemic, adding that she expects “many repeats” in budget 2022. See full video by Narissa Fraser here: https://t.co/1NBPa5kKuG#ttbudget2022 pic.twitter.com/IfPVYS9PPn — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) October 4, 2021

Imbert said he looks forward to strong economic recovery in 2022. #TTBudget2022 pic.twitter.com/pwmIL0eYKX — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) October 4, 2021

Imbert expects higher energy revenue in response to higher energy prices. pic.twitter.com/8ZGybcPcmH — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) October 4, 2021