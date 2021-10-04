N Touch
Live Blog: BUDGET 2022

Finance Minister Colm Imbert. Photo by Sureash Cholai
The 2022 Budget will be read in Parliament by Finance Minister Colm Imbert at 1.30 pm. Join us for live coverage and updates with reactions from citizens, analysts, economists, and other stakeholders.

This will be Imbert's sixth budget presentation since he was appointed finance minister on September 11, 2015. It could also arguably be the most challenging one he has presented to date.

Use the hashtag #ttbudget2022 to join the discussion.

